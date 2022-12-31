Hello Friend!

Welcome to my guide for setting up a VPN Router for your home network!

Unleash the power of unrestricted internet access on all your devices by simply setting up a VPN router gateway in your home – no additional software required!

I start with the basics to ensure you have a solid foundation of understanding by explaining concepts such as how the internet works, the role of DNS and IP addresses, how VPNs work, Double VPN, the functions of a CDN, and the TOR network.

Next, I will introduce Sing-Box, explain why I chose it over V2Ray or XRay, and guide you through its configuration.

Sing-Box utilizes advanced VPN/Proxy protocols such as Trojan, VMess, ShadowTLS, Hysteria, NaiveProxy, and Shadowsocks, in conjunction with transports like TCP, WebSocket, QUIC, and gRPC.

These cutting-edge protocols and transports are beneficial because more popular VPN protocols like OpenVPN, Wireguard, and Outline are often easily identifiable and blocked by the Great Firewall of China (GFW) and Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Technology.

If you don’t want to use sing-box tun inbound as your home network gateway, you can still use it as your VPN server with compatible v2ray/Xray clients.

However, using an always-on VPN can potentially result in blocking your VPS server IP address or domain name by censorship.

To protect your VPS IP address from being blocked, you can use a CDN to hide it. You can also hide the VPN service behind an Nginx reverse proxy.

